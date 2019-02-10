Nithya Menen joins Abhishek Bachchan for Amazon Prime’s Breathe Season 2

Malayalam actor and singer Nithya Menen has been roped in to star in the second season of Amazon Prime’s psychological thriller series Breathe. Menen joins Abhishek Bachchan, who will also debut in the second season.

Nithya Menen said in a statement, “Breathe is the first original digital series I’m doing. I look forward to this a lot, because this medium is a perfect space for me and I’ve been enjoying myself with this. Breathe offers me such a large canvas to exhibit myself and my work, and it’s immensely satisfying for the artiste in me.”

She added, “The show is being made with high standards and I am absolutely enjoying that”.

The show’s director, Mayank Sharma, shared, “I am thrilled that Nithya has joined the cast of Breathe season two. I have always been a great admirer of her work, especially since I watched Ok Kanmani. I had always imagined her to portray this part. On behalf of the Breathe team, I welcome her on board.”

Mayank is also co-writing the second season of the show with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed.

Breathe’s Season 1 starred R Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Sapna Pabbi, among others. It explored the lives of ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances. The show is produced by Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment.