Nishant Suri wins Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan

Nishant Suri has won the first season of Comicstaan. While Abhish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh hosted the comedy reality show, comedy stars Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Sapan Verma, Naveen Richard and Kaneez Surkha were the judges. The grand finale episode was shot at Opera House in Mumbai. Along with the finalists, the judges also gave rib tickling performances.

Along with Nishant, Prashasti Singh, Shankar Chugani, Saurav Mehta and Rahul Dua battled it out in the finale. Nishant took home the prize money of Rs 10 lakh. Rahul and Prashasti were announced as the first and second runner-up, respectively.

The self-proclaimed Saddam Hussein lookalike, Nishant had a rollercoaster journey on Comicstaan. While he started off with some great performances, in the later episodes, his position on the leader board dropped drastically. It was only in the semi-finale episode that Nishant impressed the judges and found his way into the top 5.

Each episode of Comicstaan saw contestants being mentored by one of the judges on a specific genre of comedy. The contestants had a week to write and perform their acts. Along with the judges, the studio audience also evaluated the performances. The top 5 were chosen after adding up the scores of seven weeks.

The one-of-a-kind digital hunt for standup comedian streamed on Amazon Prime Video. In its first week, Comicstaan had broken all records to become the most watched series on the platform.

