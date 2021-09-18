scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Nishant Bhat’s Bigg Boss OTT journey: Of connection, mastermind and plans

Here's looking at Nishant Bhat's journey inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
Updated: September 18, 2021 6:45:59 pm
Nishant Bhat is one of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT.

In just a few hours, fans will make their choice as they pick the winner of the first digital version of Bigg Boss. The Karan Johar-hosted series has Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat as finalists.

Before you gear up to watch the grand finale, indianexpress.com is listing down the strengths and weakness of the top five finalists. Let’s look at Nishant’s journey now.

BIGG BOSS OTT FINALE

Nishant Bhat’s strengths

Mastermind: If there was someone who used his mind during tasks or even in the game, it was Nishant. A Bigg Boss fan, the choreographer knew what works on the show and it definitely helped him stay in the limelight.

Connection: Just like host Karan Johar pointed out, Nishant Bhat stuck to the format of connection and forged a strong bond with Moose Jattana. Together they played the game together and impressed all with their friendship and strong bond.

Fun: If there was one person who had most fun on Bigg Boss OTT, it would definitely be Nishant Bhat. He made an effort to crack jokes, play pranks or just have fun with his housemates.

 

Weaknesses

Back biting: What the audience may not have enjoyed about Nishant was his habit of gossing about other contestants. The dancer sometimes felt he was right and put down others but sadly only behind their back.

Lack of passion: During the ticket to finale task, Nishant let go of the chance, for reasons best known to him. This presented him in a negative light.

Too prepared: Given Nishant has confessed that he loves Bigg Boss, he came across as too prepared. The surprise element in a contestant was missing when it comes to Nishant, which became quite a dampener in his journey.

Bigg Boss OTT will stream tonight at 7 pm on Voot.

