Nisha Rawal evicted from Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, Saisha Shinde and Kaaranvir Bohra back in the game

Sunday’s episode of Lock Upp turned out to be quite an exciting time for audiences. As Saisha Shinde and Kaaranvir Bohra walked back into the jail, Nisha Rawal was ‘locked out’ by host Kangana Ranaut. The other nominated contestants this week included Payal Rohatgi, Ali Merchant, Asma Fallah, and Poonam Pandey.

For the unversed, nominated contestants have to reveal one big secret to save themselves from eviction. Nisha, who was nominated a number of times previously, had already exhausted her two secrets. While Poonam received the maximum votes, Ali was saved by other inmates. Azma on the other hand shared her secret to win immunity. After Payal and Nisha emerged as the contestants with least votes, Kangana picked Nisha as the one to get evicted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɴɪsʜᴀ ʀᴀᴡᴀʟ (@missnisharawal)

Nisha Rawal has been one of the strongest contestants this season. Apart from performing tasks diligently, she also had a good bond with most inmates. It was recently that she had her share of fights with newly entered Mandana Karimi in the jail. Strong and opinionated, Nisha also has always spoken against her team captain Payal whenever she went wrong. Having gone through the phase, she also took a stand for mental health topics and was vocal about subjects like gender and human rights.

The actor was recently in the news after she accused her former husband Karan Mehra of domestic violence. Before entering the jail, Nisha had told indianexpress.com that she wants people to know her as a person and not judge her over the ‘said incident’. She said, “I know it’s a bold show and people want controversy but I am much more than just that. During the first conversation I had with the makers, I was blown away with what they have planned for the show, and what they are looking forward to from me. I have always been sceptical about reality shows but I knew this was the chance when they could know me better, as they’ll follow me 24X7.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Coming to the re-entry of Saisha and Kaaranvir, the two were brought back by host Kangana as a surprise twist. While Saisha was evicted over her fight with Kangana, Kaaranvir was eliminated by wildcards Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar. With them coming back in the game, things are only going to get more exciting for fans.