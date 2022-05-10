Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi trailer: Vaibhav Tatwawadi struggles to initiate reform in his village

May 10, 2022 5:20:15 pm
The first trailer of Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, which will stream on SonyLIV, has just dropped. Vaibhav Tatwawadi plays the role of Nirmal, a man who returns to his village after many years and realises that he needs to challenge the status-quo. He quickly learns that infusing change will not be a cakewalk, and faces opposition from the elders in his family, including his own mother. He learns the truth about his father as well; it is hinted that he was a man who tried to reform the village. The trailer touches upon age-old beliefs with undertones of rigid patriarchy.
Naren Kumar is the showrunner of Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi. The show is directed by Rahul Pandey and Satish Nair. It also stars Alka Amin, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Jha, Akash Makhija, Kumar Saurabh, Garima Singh and Ishita Ganguly.
Vaibhav Tatwawadi, who has starred in several films including Lipstick Under My Burkha, Bajirao Mastani, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Tribhanga, had earlier shared the first look from the show, and introduced fans to his character. He wrote, “Meet ‘Mr Nirmal Pandey’ from ‘Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi’!! Coming soon only.”
