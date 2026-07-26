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‘He thinks he is really smart’: Nikhil Chinapa slams Kushal Tandon over Alliance fight
DJ and host Nikhil Chinapa recently opened up about his Alliance co-contestant Kushal Tandon's behaviour on the Amazon Prime Video reality show.
DJ and host Nikhil Chinapa, who recently exited Alliance, has opened up about getting caught in the middle of Vanshaj Singh and Kushal Tandon’s physical confrontation on the Amazon Prime Video reality show. Recalling the incident, Nikhil said he wasn’t bothered by being pushed while trying to defuse the situation. He also took a dig at Kushal, saying the actor believes he is “too smart” but often ends up being manipulated by others.
During a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Nikhil opened up about Vanshaj and Kushal’s physical confrontation. He said, “I felt that things could have gone worse and out of hand, so I made sure that it didn’t get to that stage. And, they were a group of boys that were angry, so if you get pushed around a little bit, that’s fine. I didn’t feel bad at all. Kushal even apologised to me and I told him that it wasn’t a big deal.”
When asked about the backlash Kushal Tandon has been receiving for his behaviour on Alliance, Nikhil Chinapa replied, “I really feel bad for that guy. But, there’s a saying, ‘As you sow, so shall you reap.’ He has basically done this to himself. He thinks he is really smart but he doesn’t understand that firstly Riva manipulated him, then Arslan.”
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The DJ-host continued, “He once came to me and mentioned how I got triggered so instantly during a conversation, and this is what happens in reality shows. I started laughing and told him that I’ve been doing reality shows for 19 years. When they were being made in India, I was working with the team that was making the early formats. Please, don’t teach me how reality shows are made or work. In this game, he is doing himself more harm than good.”
Alliance streams on Amazon Prime Video from Monday to Friday, with new episodes premiering daily at 12 pm.
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