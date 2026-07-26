‘He thinks he is really smart’: Nikhil Chinapa slams Kushal Tandon over Alliance fight

DJ and host Nikhil Chinapa, who recently exited Alliance, has opened up about getting caught in the middle of Vanshaj Singh and Kushal Tandon’s physical confrontation on the Amazon Prime Video reality show. Recalling the incident, Nikhil said he wasn’t bothered by being pushed while trying to defuse the situation. He also took a dig at Kushal, saying the actor believes he is “too smart” but often ends up being manipulated by others.

During a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Nikhil opened up about Vanshaj and Kushal’s physical confrontation. He said, “I felt that things could have gone worse and out of hand, so I made sure that it didn’t get to that stage. And, they were a group of boys that were angry, so if you get pushed around a little bit, that’s fine. I didn’t feel bad at all. Kushal even apologised to me and I told him that it wasn’t a big deal.”