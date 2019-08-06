Nick Frost, Simon Pegg’s Truth Seekers to debut on Amazon Prime Video internationally

Amazon has secured the international rights for Nick Frost and Simon Pegg’s upcoming horror comedy series Truth Seekers.

Advertising

The show will be launched on Amazon Prime Video, the company said in a statement.

Frost and Pegg, who previously collaborated on Edgar Wright’s Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, will pen the script with Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz.

Truth Seekers follows Gus (Frost) and Dave (Pegg), two part-time paranormal investigators, who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

Advertising

“However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race,” official logline of the show read.

The show is produced by Pegg, Frost and Miles Ketley’s UK based production company Stolen Picture.

“Nick and I are delighted that ‘Truth Seekers’ has found a home with Amazon Prime Video. We’re looking forward to working closely with them and creating something very special. These are truly exciting times for television and I can’t think of a better partner than Amazon to accompany us on a return to the smaller screen,” Pegg said.

Frost said, “Simon, Miles and I, and everyone at Stolen Picture, are incredibly happy to be making Truth Seekers with our new partners, Amazon Prime Video.”

“It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance. Amazon’s commitment and support of the show and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team,” he added.

Jim Field Smith will direct and executive produce the show alongside Pegg, Frost, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz.