Nia Sharma to enter Bigg Boss OTT as a wild card, promises ‘toofani’ action

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to up the glamour and drama level with the entry of Nia Sharma. The popular television actor is set to enter the Karan Johar-hosted reality show as a wild card.

A source close to the show shared that the makers had been keen on getting Nia on board for a long time. The actor finally gave her nod to the show recently. “Nia is confident she will add a lot of spark to the already over-the-top show. She will also be making some OTT fashion statements on the reality show. Her entry will air on Wednesday,” the source added.

Confirming her presence on the show, Nia Sharma shared a photo from her hotel, where she is quarantined before her entry. She captioned the post, “Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai… BB OTT on 1st September. .”

Bigg Boss OTT launched on August 8 on Voot. The prelude to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 hasn’t manage to generate a lot of buzz. However, loyal fans of the reality show have been hooked on the drama 24X7 on the digital streaming platform.

This week, the show saw a dramatic moment when contestant Zeeshan Khan was ousted from the house for flouting rules. The Kumkum Bhagya actor in a fit of rage had pushed co-inmate Pratik Sehajpal, leading to his eviction.

Apart from the usual hungama and fights, this week the show also saw some fun moments between housemates. Be it the contestants competing in a special Money Heist challenge to Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s blooming romance, fans got their dose of entertainment to the fullest.

After Zeeshan, Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath’s eviction, Bigg Boss OTT currently hosts Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Moose Jattana, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba and Divya Agarwal.