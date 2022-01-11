Neymar The Perfect Chaos trailer: Three-part series offers a sneak peek into Neymar’s life and career

The trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary Neymar: The Perfect Chaos is out, and it looks like a deep dive into the personality and journey of Brazilian football player Neymar.

The documentary has interviews with David Beckham, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe among others who talk about Neymar. The three-part series also has various interviews with Neymar.

Directed by David Charles Rodrigues, the documentary series also delves into the dark side of fame that has made Neymar a sort-of controversial figure in football. It appears that his mind-boggling deal with PSG is one of the key points of the series.

The official synopsis of Neymar: The Perfect Chaos reads, “One of the most famous and highest-paid athletes in history – like you’ve never seen before. NEYMAR is a hero on the field and a controversial figure off. This three-part docuseries, directed by David Charles Rodrigues, gets up close and personal with soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, tracks his rise to fame at Santos, his glory days at FC Barcelona and the rollercoaster ride with the Brazilian National team and with Paris Saint-Germain. All while lifting the veil behind Neymar’s marketing machine, led with a tight grip by his father. This star-studded series features interviews with Beckham, Messi, Mbappé and many other legends, as they weigh in on Neymar’s place in sports history.”

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos premieres on Netflix on January 25.