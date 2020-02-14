Everything new to stream this Valentine’s Day: Taj Mahal 1989, Shukranu, Pawan and Pooja

Netflix, ZEE5, MX Player and other streaming platforms have released new shows today. Netflix, ZEE5, MX Player and other streaming platforms have released new shows today.

While moviegoers are excited for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s romantic drama Love Aaj Kal this Valentine’s Day, the streaming platforms have also made sure to treat their audience with a few romantic shows and movies on the special day.

We compiled a list of all the new web shows and movies which are releasing on Valentine’s Day.

MX Player

Pawan & Pooja

Streaming on: February 14

Relationship drama Pawan & Pooja explores the lives of three couples, played by Mahesh Manjrekar-Deepti Naval, Sharman Joshi-Gul Panag and Taaruk Raina-Natasha Bharadwaj, all coincidently named Pawan and Pooja. The three couples at different stages of their lives discover that their love is conditional and questionable. The show is created by Bollywood filmmakers Siddharth P Malhotra and Shaad Ali. It has been helmed by Shaad Ali and Ajay Bhuyan.

Netflix

Taj Mahal 1989

Streaming on: February 14

Netflix original Taj Mahal 1989 explores the themes of love, friendship, politics and heartbreak. Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni star in the lead role. The web series set in Lucknow also deals with the complexity of relationships. Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chaddha, Anud Singh Dhaka, Anshul Chauhan, Paras Priyadarshan, Shiri Sewani, Mihir Ahuja and Vasundhara Singh Rajput also play pivotal roles in Taj Mahal 1989.

Streaming from: February 12

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, a sequel of Netflix film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, started streaming from February 12. Indianexpress.com’s Anvita wrote in her review, “The movie deals with the idea that it is possible to fall for multiple people simultaneously. While this idea of loving two people at once is mature, the plot and characters are not. This is one of the reasons why To All the Boys 2 feels empty and directionless.”

Apple TV+

Visible: Out on Television

Streaming on: February 14

The five-part documentary series Visible: Out on Television investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television. It is narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe. The hour-long episodes will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character and coming out in the television industry.

ZEE5

Shukranu

Streaming from: February 14

Featuring Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sheetal Thakur in the lead roles, Shukranu is a ZEE5 original film which will present a humorous take on sterilisation which was forced on individuals during the emergency rule in India in 1976.

TVFPlay

Awkward Conversations With Girlfriend

Streaming from: February 14

Streaming from: February 14

Starring Ritvik Sahore and Rashmi Agdekar, Awkward Conversations With Girlfriend revolves around a teenage couple trying to deal with issues which arise in their lives as they try to achieve that perfect bonding between them. The finale episode of the series will stream from February 14.

