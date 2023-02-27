scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun share happy photos from their outdoor lunch in Delhi: ‘Celebrations would’ve been incomplete…’

Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun looked lovely in their white attires as they posed for photographers at the outdoor lunch party in New Delhi.

maanvi gagrooMaanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun said 'I do' on February 23. (Photo: Maanvi/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun share happy photos from their outdoor lunch in Delhi: ‘Celebrations would’ve been incomplete…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After tying the knot in a dreamy wedding on February 23 in Mumbai, actor Maanvi Gagroo shared latest photos from her outdoor lunch party in New Delhi with husband and stand-up comedian Kumar Varun. The couple looked lovely in their white attires as they posed for photographers.

Maanvi captioned the photos, “#2323 celebrations would’ve been incomplete without an outdoor lunch party in the Delhi winter(ish) sun.” Fans and the lovebirds’ celebrity friends were quick to drop complimentary comments underneath the post. Actor Shahana Goswami wrote, “Uffff soooooo pretty and so handsome! Maze aa gaye!” While the likes of Sharib Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary dropped heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo)

After announcing her relationship with Kumar Varun, Maanvi Gagroo tied the knot with the man of her dreams in a court marriage, as she donned a bright red saree with laces. The couple looked happy as can be as they shared images on social media with the caption, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi.”

Also Read |Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun make their first public appearance, host a sundowner

The duo later threw a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends, which was attended by the likes of Rasika Dugal, Bani J, Sayani Gupta among others. While Maanvi wore a bright pink top and skirt, Kumar Varun looked dapper in his dark blue suit. The actor captioned the happy pictures, “I looked at you, you looked at me, aur ho gayi mushkil.”

Also Read
night manager review
The Night Manager review: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are solid, but...
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee: 'Actors, filmmakers can’t take things for granted in toda...
amit lodha khakee
Who is Amit Lodha, the IPS officer who has been suspended for Netflix ser...
Farzi review, shahid kapoor
Farzi review: Inimitable Vijay Sethupathi livens up show that is in servi...

Maanvi Gagroo is a known face in the entertainment industry, having acted in a bunch of popular web series, including Tripling, Four More Shots Please and Pitchers. Meanwhile, Kumar Varun is a well-known stand-up comedian.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 14:37 IST
Next Story

Here are five ways to deal with extreme COVID anxiety

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RRR 1200
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan share photos from Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards; Alia Bhatt celebrates win
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close