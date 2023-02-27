Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun share happy photos from their outdoor lunch in Delhi: ‘Celebrations would’ve been incomplete…’

After tying the knot in a dreamy wedding on February 23 in Mumbai, actor Maanvi Gagroo shared latest photos from her outdoor lunch party in New Delhi with husband and stand-up comedian Kumar Varun. The couple looked lovely in their white attires as they posed for photographers.

Maanvi captioned the photos, “#2323 celebrations would’ve been incomplete without an outdoor lunch party in the Delhi winter(ish) sun.” Fans and the lovebirds’ celebrity friends were quick to drop complimentary comments underneath the post. Actor Shahana Goswami wrote, “Uffff soooooo pretty and so handsome! Maze aa gaye!” While the likes of Sharib Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary dropped heart emojis.

After announcing her relationship with Kumar Varun, Maanvi Gagroo tied the knot with the man of her dreams in a court marriage, as she donned a bright red saree with laces. The couple looked happy as can be as they shared images on social media with the caption, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi.”

The duo later threw a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends, which was attended by the likes of Rasika Dugal, Bani J, Sayani Gupta among others. While Maanvi wore a bright pink top and skirt, Kumar Varun looked dapper in his dark blue suit. The actor captioned the happy pictures, “I looked at you, you looked at me, aur ho gayi mushkil.”

Maanvi Gagroo is a known face in the entertainment industry, having acted in a bunch of popular web series, including Tripling, Four More Shots Please and Pitchers. Meanwhile, Kumar Varun is a well-known stand-up comedian.