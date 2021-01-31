scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 31, 2021
New photo from Hawkeye sets: MCU superhero returns to S.H.I.E.L.D.

In the photo Jeremy Renner can be seen with a quiver that bears the S.H.I.E.L.D. insignia.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 31, 2021 10:12:03 am
Hawkeye, jeremy rennerHawkeye is expected to begin streaming in late 2021 or early 2022. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Jeremy Renner has shared a new set photo from the sets of Hawkeye, a Disney+ series about the MCU superhero as well as his protégé, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who may assume the title of Hawkeye once Clint Barton retires.

Bishop is an archer superheroine who has taken up the mantle of Hawkeye in comics, and was the first woman to do so. Clint Barton, the original Hawkeye, acts as her mentor.

Renner shared the photo with the caption, “A good day is done.”

In the photo Renner can be seen with a quiver that bears the S.H.I.E.L.D. insignia. Hawkeye used to work for S.H.I.E.L.D. (Strategic Hazard Intervention Espionage Logistics Directorate — a counter-terrorism and intelligence agency) before he had to escape law enforcement and lay low following Captain America: Civil War’s events.

It appears in the Disney+ series, Clint is back with S.H.I.E.L.D.

Amber Finlayson, Katie Ellwood and Rhys Thomas are directing the series and Jonathan Igla is the lead writer on the series.

Hawkeye was earlier going to be released in 2020 fall, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it is expected to begin streaming in late 2021 or early 2022.

