New on Netflix in October 2018: Little Things Season 2, Sanju, Doctor Strange and more

Netflix subscribers will get to enjoy loads of new content this month. Whether you are a fan of Hollywood or Bollywood or Netflix original shows, there is something for you. For Bollywood movie fans, especially, there are several new additions that will make you happy. Here are the major movies and shows on the streaming service.

Little Things season 2: Netflix had acquired this famous YouTube web series earlier this year, and the show is already arriving this month. Little Things presents an urban relationship of Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya (Mithila Palkar). The show begins streaming from October 5.

The Haunting of the Hill House: Said to be a modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, which is often called one of the best works of horror in 20th century. Mike Flanagan, who helmed Stephen King adaptation Gerald’s Game for Netflix, has directed this. It debuts on October 12.

Sanju: One of the most commercially successful Bollywood films, this Sanjay Dutt biopic will appear on Netflix this month. Ranbir Kapoor stars in the titular role. It will arrive on October 15.

Delhi-6: Rang De Basanti director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra turns to Chandni Chowk’s cramped alleyways to present the tale of its citizens. AR Rahman’s music is great, and so are Prasoon Joshi’s lyrics.

Kaminey: Vishal Bhardwaj’s thriller Kaminey, which stars Shahid Kapoor in a double role, is also coming to Netflix. In fact, it is already streaming, starting from today.

Dev.D: Anurag Kashyap’s psychedelic take on the story of Devdas, Dev.D is available on Netflix.

Doctor Strange: Doctor Strange was the moment magic entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, this MCU film is now streaming on Netflix.

Finding Nemo: Disney-Pixar’s underwater-set film became a phenomenon when it released. It holds well after repeated viewings like few other films. It is already available on Netflix.

Shaun of the Dead: In Edgar Wright’s London-set zombie comedy, Simon Pegg’s character Shaun and his family and friends try to protect themselves flesh-eating monsters who were law-abiding citizens not long ago. It comes to Netflix on October 5.

Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh played the role of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh, and Taapsee Pannu co-stars. It arrives on October 21.

