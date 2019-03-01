New on Netflix in March 2019: Delhi Crime, Triple Frontier and Turn Up Charlie

Streaming service Netflix had a great run at the recent Oscars 2019 ceremony, mostly thanks to Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma. In March, there is going to be a host of new content on Netflix, both originally produced and from other production companies.

Here are some of the series and movies you need to keep your eye on.

Delhi Crime: Starring Shefali Shah and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles, this series is a dramatised version of Delhi police investigation into the horrific 2012 Delhi gang rape. The seven-episode series premiered at Sundance Film Festival. It is directed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta. It will stream on Netflix from March 22.

Triple Frontier: This film looks more studio-calibre than any other film Netflix has produced. The cast for Triple Frontier consists of Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal. The trailer promises an action-packed film that has former US special forces operatives looking to rob a drug baron using the skills they learned in the armed forces. The film releases on March 13.

Turn Up Charlie: The last time Idris Elba collaborated with Netflix, it was for Cary Fukunaga’s Beasts of No Nation, in which he played a sadistic, brutal warlord who runs an army of child soldiers in an unnamed African country. Turn Up Charlie’s content is less, let’s say, serious. The synopsis says Elba plays “a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter.” The series premieres on March 15.

Get Out: Jordan Peele’s Get Out, for which the director won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar, scared people not because it has ghosts; it was scary because it brought into focus the thing that most Americans do not like to talk about — casual racism. The film will begin streaming from March 24.

Wonder Woman: DC Extended Universe’s biggest domestic box office hit yet, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman broke new ground in terms of a female-led superhero movie being released as the major commercial studio film, and went on to break multiple box office records. It was also a fantastic film, harkening back to 1978’s Superman than any of the modern films from that genre. It will stream on Netflix from March 2.

Inglorious Basterds: Considered one of Quentin Tarantino’s best films, Inglorious Basterds is based on a fictional team of Jewish American soldiers who go on a spree of killing and scalping German soldiers during World War II. More than anything, the film acts like a catharsis. In a typical Tarantino fashion, the film does not take anything seriously on the surface. But also like other Tarantino movies, it takes a devilish delight in violence and despite the apparent frivolity, has a realistic depiction of Jewish plight. It will arrive on March 26.