New on Netflix in February 2019: Isn’t It Romantic, The Umbrella Academy and more

A host of new content will debut on streaming service Netflix this February. This includes everything from Netflix Original TV shows and movies to content owned by other studios. Here are major TV shows and movies you should keep an eye out for this month:

Isn’t It Romantic: The synopsis states, “A cynical young woman (Rebel Wilson) that doesn’t believe in love (and hates romantic comedies) wakes up one day to discover that her life has completely changed and she is now somehow trapped inside a romantic comedy.”

Starring Rebel Wilson in the lead, Isn’t It Romantic also stars Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine. The Todd Strauss-Schulson (A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas) directorial begins streaming on Netflix from February 28.

The Umbrella Academy: This superhero TV series is not affiliated to either Marvel or DC but sounds promising all the same. It has a dysfunctional “family” (no blood relation) of superheroes who are united after the death of their foster father who brought them together in the first place. There is an apocalypse involved too. It begins streaming from February 15.

Nightflyers: Based on the works of George RR Martin, Nightflyers belongs to the same genre as Ridley Scott’s Alien – space-horror. A terrifying force attacks the people on board the spaceship called Nightflyers which was attempting to contact aliens. Nightflyers arrived today on Netflix.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2: Hasan Minhaj’s popular blend of politics and comedy is returning for a second volume this month. It arrives on February 10.

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 2: The synopsis for the second season of Star Trek: Discovery reads, “Mysterious events in different regions of the galaxy launch Discovery on a new mission with a temporary captain: Christopher Pike of the Enterprise.” It comes out sometime in February.