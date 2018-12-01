New on Netflix in December 2018: Mowgli, Roma and more

In December, Netflix is adding various award-winning and critically acclaimed movies to its already extensive library. Apart from its own Mowgli, an Andy Serkis directorial that had its world premiere in India recently, Netflix is also introducing Manchester By The Sea, for which its star Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar.

Then there is Roma, described as writer-director Alfonso Cuarón’s “artful love-letter to women who raised him.” Alfonso, known for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Gravity, has received a lot of praise for the film at film festivals.

Here are the TV shows and movies to keep an eye out for on Netflix this month.

Mowgli: Andy Serkis’ take on Rudyard Kipling’s timeless classic The Jungle Book is said to be truer to the book. Just like Disney’s 2016 film, it has a stellar voice cast. Christian Bale, Serkis himself, Cate Blanchett and others have given their voices to the film. Mowgli begins streaming on December 6.

Roma: Alfonso Cuarón’s intimate portrait of the Mexican neighbourhood he grew up has made many fans across the top film festivals in the world. The movie arrives on December 14.

Ellen Degeneres: Relatable: Degeneres is returning to the stand-up scene after 15 years. Surely worth checking out? Relatable debuts on December 18.

Manchester by the Sea: Oscar-winning Manchester by the Sea is an exquisitely emotional drama which you will want to see again and again. The Kenneth Lonergan directorial arrives on Netflix on December 31.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage: Deepika Padukone stars opposite Vin Diesel in this actioner. It comes on December 24.

Nocturnal Animals: Amy Adams starrer psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals arrives on December 18.

Selection Day: The synopsis reads, “Between an overbearing father and an underhanded system, a cricket prodigy and his brother grapple with their own ambitions, demons and identities.”