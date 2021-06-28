Nevertheless: Song Kang and Han So Hee tease each other before filming kissing scene

For all those complaining that Korean dramas don’t have satisfying kissing scenes, Nevertheless’s latest episode might change their minds. And the show makers have revealed that the shooting the scene was fun as well. In behind-the-scenes video of Episode 2, leads Song Kang and Han So Hee first discuss the scene, and how they will approach each other. When Han So Hee says that he’s wearing a padded jacket, Song Kang immediately asks if he should give it to her, but Han So Hee laughs and shakes her head.

Song Kang is the perfect gentleman, as he asks Han So Hee if her neck hurts when she has to turn her head for the kiss. He lifts his hand up to her head and says, “I’ll support you.” They continue to practise the placement of their heads, joking that it’s ‘just a game’.

When Song Kang notices that Han So Hee is a little tired, he tells her to sleep. “Sleep. I’ll even say your lines.” They do a couple of takes, till they complete the scene.

In another video, Song Kang’s character draws a butterfly on Han So Hee’s arm. The actor practises the drawing on a napkin, but is rather confused when the position of her arm is different from what he practised. There’s much bewilderment, and everyone starts laughing. At the end of the scene, he realises that he smudged the drawing.

Nevertheless is based on a webtoon, starring Han So Hee as Yoon na bi, a woman who just wants to date and not fall in love. She meets Park Jae Uhn, played by Song Kang, a man who just wants to have flings. And that’s when the love story begins. The show drops on Netflix, on Saturdays at 7:30pm IST.