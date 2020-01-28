Never Kiss Your Best Friend review: An easy-breezy show on love and friendship

Never Kiss Your Best Friend is streaming on ZEE5. Never Kiss Your Best Friend is streaming on ZEE5.

If, like me, you want a break from tentpole titles, crime thrillers and dark comedies, ZEE5’s latest offering Never Kiss Your Best Friend is a decent pick.

The 10-episode web series, starring Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh, is based on Sumrit Shahi’s book of the same name and tells the story of two friends who should not have kissed but, as the title suggests, they do. When I read author Durjoy Datta’s name in the credits for screenplay and dialogues, I expected nothing less than an overtly romantic tale of a girl and a boy. Datta has written Indian romantic novels like, Of Course I Love You..!…Till I Find Someone Better, Someone Like You and more.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend, like any Karan Johar offering, has beautiful, rich people living in lavish homes, kids studying at Ivy League colleges, romantic songs playing in the background to heighten the emotional quotient and exotic locales to soothe the eyes of the viewers. Its lead pair, Tanie (Anya) and Sumer (Nakuul), have moments which Rahul (SRK) and Anjali (Kajol) of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil have already lived through. Nakuul often channelises Ranbir Kapoor. If you ask what is new, I would say, nothing.

It is a cliched story of a girl meeting a boy, them becoming friends and eventually falling in love in the climax. (my apologies for this “spoiler”) Despite its overdone narrative, I survived till the tenth episode because in times when other dramas you watch demand constant attention, Never Kiss Your Best Friend is easy on your heart and mind, making it the perfect guilty pleasure.

As you meet Tanie and Sumer, you grow fond of them, partially because Nakuul and Anya bring them alive with their performance and the writers have sketched the characters well. Of the supporting cast, Niki Aneja (Tanie’s mother) plays her part of an overprotective mother well. Even though Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Vivek Mushran and Rituraj Singh have walk-on parts to play, yet they are noticeable.

A still from ZEE5 web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend featuring Vivek Mushran, Niki Aneja and Anya Singh.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend is a flavoursome romantic drama which shows friendship how we have always imagined it to be: living in the neighbourhood of our best friend, going on double dates, studying in the same university and fighting as if there’s no tomorrow and yet, returning to the same person.

Verdict: Never Kiss Your Best Friend provides all the entertainment of a Bollywood-ish romantic drama packaged in a web series format. A perfect pick for a lazy weekend with your bae.

