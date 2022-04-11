Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 trailer: Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh return to explore romance and its complications in new season

The second season of ZEE5 show Never Kiss Your Best Friend is returning with its lead actors, Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh, for yet another take on love and messy adult relationships.

However, this time around, Nakuul and Anya are not alone, as they are joined by Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias in the second chapter of the show.

The trailer shows us how Anya’s Tanie is moving ahead in her personal and professional life, as Karan Wahi’s character Karan makes an entry into her life. But things go haywire as Nakuul’s Sumer also returns to complete some unfinished business.

Talking about the series, Nakuul Mehta said in a statement, “It feels great to bring a new season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend to our audiences. At a time when most shows on OTT are thrillers and drama, a slice of life show about friendship and love is what I look forward to personally as well. This is the easily the most relatable and fun series I have worked on and reuniting with Anya and jamming with Karan, Sarah, Sapna and Niki Walia was an absolute delight.”

Helmed by Harsh Dedhia and produced by 11:11 Productions, Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 also stars Sapna Pabbi, Javed Jaffrey, Niki Walia and Deepti Bhatnagar.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend premiered on ZEE5 in January 2020. The second season of the show will start streaming from April 29.