Thursday, July 28, 2022

Never Have I Ever Season 3 trailer: Devi tackles her biggest challenge yet, a real relationship

The trailer for the new season of Never Have I Ever has just dropped, and Devi is about to realise what it means to be in a real relationship.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 9:32:30 am
Never Have I EverNever Have I Ever Season 3 trailer has dropped (Photo: Netflix)

In Never Have I Ever Season 3, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has got what she’s always wanted, a very good-looking boyfriend. But now, she’s about to learn what a real relationship means, and it’s not going to be a cakewalk. The trailer for Season 3 of the show recently dropped, and Devi finds herself receiving snarky looks from her classmates as she parades with Paxton (Darren Barnet) in school corridors. Her therapist gently points out that maybe a relationship isn’t the solution to all her problems, and Devi hits back, “Nice try, Dr. Ryan. The entire Olivia Rodrigo album would disagree with you.”

Meanwhile, the season might also address Ben’s feelings towards Devi, as in the previous season he was rather stumped to know that she went to arduous lengths to get his attention. The trailer promises that Season 3 would be far more chaotic than the previous two seasons, and the fans of the show are ready.

Netflix’s Never Have I Ever from executive producer Mindy Kaling chronicles the misadventures of Devi who is struggling with adolescent problems, being an Indian immigrant with a strict mother, as well as trying to come to terms with the grief of losing her father, Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy). John McEnroe does a sharp and hilarious narration of the show.

The third season of Never Have I Ever drops on Netflix on August 12.

