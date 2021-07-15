Never Have I Ever Season 2, Malik, My Amanda: What to watch on July 15

July 15, 2021 8:58:25 am
With the weekend just a day away, we are starting to add movies and shows to our watchlist, and the releases today look like they will be excellent for a weekend spent in the comfort of our homes.
|Malik
|Amazon Prime Video
|Malayalam
|Never Have I Ever Season 2
|Netflix
|English
|A Perfect Fit
|Netflix
|Balinese
|My Amanda
|Netflix
|Filipino
|Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo
|Netflix
|Portuguese
|BEASTARS: Season 2
|Netflix
|Japanese
Malik: Amazon Prime Video
Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malik starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayan, the film follows the life of Sulaiman Malik (Fahadh), who is a saviour of his community and stands up against corruption.
Never Have I Ever Season 2: Netflix
In Never Have I Ever Season 2, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian-American teenager, has a new love life, a new classmate, and more reasons to bicker with her conservative mother.
My Amanda: Netflix
The synopsis of the Filipino movie reads, “Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together, but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.”
