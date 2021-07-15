scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Must Read

Never Have I Ever Season 2, Malik, My Amanda: What to watch on July 15

From Malayalam movie Malik to teen drama Never Have I Ever Season 2, here's everything you can watch on OTT platforms today.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 15, 2021 8:58:25 am
what to watchHere's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

With the weekend just a day away, we are starting to add movies and shows to our watchlist, and the releases today look like they will be excellent for a weekend spent in the comfort of our homes.

Title

Platform 

Language
Malik Amazon Prime Video Malayalam
Never Have I Ever Season 2 Netflix English
A Perfect Fit Netflix Balinese
My Amanda Netflix Filipino
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo Netflix Portuguese
BEASTARS: Season 2 Netflix Japanese

Malik: Amazon Prime Video

Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malik starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayan, the film follows the life of Sulaiman Malik (Fahadh), who is a saviour of his community and stands up against corruption.

Never Have I Ever Season 2: Netflix

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In Never Have I Ever Season 2, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian-American teenager, has a new love life, a new classmate, and more reasons to bicker with her conservative mother.

My Amanda: Netflix

The synopsis of the Filipino movie reads, “Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together, but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill, Suhana Khan, Neha Kakkar: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 15: Latest News

Advertisement