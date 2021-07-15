Never Have I Ever Season 2, Malik, My Amanda: What to watch on July 15

With the weekend just a day away, we are starting to add movies and shows to our watchlist, and the releases today look like they will be excellent for a weekend spent in the comfort of our homes.

Title Platform Language Malik Amazon Prime Video Malayalam Never Have I Ever Season 2 Netflix English A Perfect Fit Netflix Balinese My Amanda Netflix Filipino Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo Netflix Portuguese BEASTARS: Season 2 Netflix Japanese

Malik: Amazon Prime Video

Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malik starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayan, the film follows the life of Sulaiman Malik (Fahadh), who is a saviour of his community and stands up against corruption.

Never Have I Ever Season 2: Netflix

In Never Have I Ever Season 2, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian-American teenager, has a new love life, a new classmate, and more reasons to bicker with her conservative mother.

My Amanda: Netflix

The synopsis of the Filipino movie reads, “Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together, but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.”