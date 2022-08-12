Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan wants Nayanthara to be the show’s narrator: ‘She was my childhood’

Never Have I Ever’s third season started streaming on Netflix on Friday. The show follows Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s character Devi who is navigating life through high school, while also dealing with teenage issues. The Mindy Kaling show is narrated by tennis player John McEnroe but in a recent chat, Maitreyi was asked which Indian actor she would choose to narrate the story of Devi’s life.

After thinking for a bit, the actor chose Nayanthara. “I’ll be biased. I’ll say Nayanthara. I loved her as a kid so this is more narrator for me. She was my childhood. I love her,” Maitreyi told Pinkvilla.

Talking about Devi’s journey on the show so far, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan told TOI that the way the writers have dealt with grief has been very “beautiful”. The first season saw Devi dealing with her grief, and the second season saw her getting out of it slowly. The third season though is a definitive change for Devi. “In season three, she catches herself almost moving on. And that’s really scary. Letting go can be really tough and it’s very exciting and heartwarming to see Devi go through that journey,” she said.

Never Have I Ever Season 2 ended with Devi dating Paxton. The makers of the show have already announced that the show’s fourth season will be its last.

Mindy Kaling told Marie Claire, “It’s a great place to end it. We knew what the ending would be when we started it. But you know how it is to launch a show — it took years. It’s like having a baby. I like the writers. I love this group of people. So we’re saying goodbye, but I’m sad about it.”