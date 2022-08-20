scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Neve Campbell to lead David E Kelley’s drama series Avalon

Avalon takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Neve Campbell) heads up a small office.

Neve Campbell is best known for starring in Scream film franchise.

Scream star Neve Campbell has been roped in to headline David E Kelly drama series Avalon, set at network ABC. According to entertainment website Deadline, the show is based on Michael Connelly’s short story.

Avalon, which received a straight-to-series order from ABC, takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office.

“Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island,” the plotline reads.

The show is created and executive produced by Kelley, who wrote the pilot episode, and Connelly.

The project marks Campbell’s second collaboration with Kelley and Connelly after Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer. She is set to continue on The Lincoln Lawyer as a recurring guest star in second season.

Avalon hails from A+E Studios and 20th Television.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 07:00:36 am
