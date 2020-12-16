Virgin River: The perfect comfort watch

Both the seasons of Virgin River are available on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Idyllic setting, stunning locales and a cast that knows what is required of them. This line pretty much sums up the underrated Netflix series Virgin River. We don’t have shows like this anymore, where nothing is overly dramatic, and plot points are settled in a realistic, humane fashion. Virgin River reminded me of the earlier seasons of Gilmore Girls and Hart of Dixie.

The narrative

Mel, a Los Angeles-based nurse practitioner, moves to a remote town in Northern California called Virgin River for a fresh start. We see her character adapt and rise to various situations throughout the two seasons.

The writers keep things simple, and that works in the show’s favour. Its characters are rounded, well-fleshed out people you might even relate to.

The cast

The show marks the return of Bride and Prejudice actor Martin Henderson. He is ably accompanied by the leading lady Alexandra Breckenridge as well as other supporting artistes like Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Roma Roth and Chris Perry among others. The actors are well cast. Not one of them look like they don’t belong to Virgin River. There is no hamming, especially given the ‘small town’ setting.

The locations

Virgin River is shot in and around the breathtaking locales of British Columbia. Every shot looks picture perfect. The river and the mountains add to the beauty of the show and make every frame look like a painting. Excellent cinematography by David Pelletier, David J Frazee and Toby Gorman.

Bottomline: Virgin River is the perfect comfort watch.

Both the seasons of Virgin River are streaming on Netflix.

