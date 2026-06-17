Netflix’s cryptic post with Samay Raina sparks India’s Got Latent Season 2 buzz

Netflix’s latest Instagram post has left fans wondering: Is Samay Raina bringing his controversial show to the streaming giant?

On Wednesday, Netflix India shared a cryptic post featuring Samay’s bodyguard from his recent stand-up special Still Alive. Dressed in his signature bodyguard-style avatar, the bodyguard caught attention for an unusual detail—a string of lemons and chillies peeking out of his pocket, a common symbol believed to ward off bad luck.

Sharing the image in a joint Instagram post with Samay Raina, Netflix wrote, “Drop 🍋🌶️ in the comments pls, we’re gonna need it.”

While neither Netflix nor Samay made any formal announcement, the post was enough to send fans into a frenzy. Many followers dutifully flooded the comments section with lemon and chilli emojis, while others began speculating about what the collaboration could mean.