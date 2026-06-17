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Netflix’s cryptic post with Samay Raina sparks India’s Got Latent Season 2 buzz
While neither Netflix nor Samay Raina made any formal announcement, the post was enough to send fans into a frenzy.
Netflix’s latest Instagram post has left fans wondering: Is Samay Raina bringing his controversial show to the streaming giant?
On Wednesday, Netflix India shared a cryptic post featuring Samay’s bodyguard from his recent stand-up special Still Alive. Dressed in his signature bodyguard-style avatar, the bodyguard caught attention for an unusual detail—a string of lemons and chillies peeking out of his pocket, a common symbol believed to ward off bad luck.
Sharing the image in a joint Instagram post with Samay Raina, Netflix wrote, “Drop 🍋🌶️ in the comments pls, we’re gonna need it.”
While neither Netflix nor Samay made any formal announcement, the post was enough to send fans into a frenzy. Many followers dutifully flooded the comments section with lemon and chilli emojis, while others began speculating about what the collaboration could mean.
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“Ab jaake Netflix subscription bikega,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Netflix pe Season 2,” seemingly referring to the possible return of India’s Got Latent.
The speculation comes just weeks after Samay Raina hinted at the comeback of India’s Got Latent by sharing a behind-the-scenes image from the show’s set, nearly a year after the series became embroiled in controversy.
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The backlash stemmed from an episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, whose remarks during the show sparked outrage online. The controversy led to multiple FIRs being filed against several creators associated with the episode, including Samay and Ranveer, prompting public apologies from those involved. In the aftermath, Samay took down all episodes from the first season of India’s Got Latent and kept a low profile.
The comedian eventually returned to the spotlight in 2026 with his stand-up special Still Alive, where he candidly addressed the emotional toll of the controversy and the impact it had on both him and his family. He later made an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, signalling a gradual return to mainstream entertainment.
Whether Netflix’s latest teaser is linked to a new stand-up special, a fresh collaboration, or even the return of India’s Got Latent, remains to be seen.
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