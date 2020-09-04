Netflix working Army of the Dead prequel and anime spin-off

Army of the Dead is about a group of mercenaries plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. (Photo: Netflix)

Filmmaker Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is yet to hit Netflix but the streamer has already started working on a prequel film and a spin-off anime series. The upcoming zombie heist movie, directed by Snyder from a screenplay he penned with Shay Hatten, is about a group of mercenaries plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak.

Led by Dave Bautista, the film will also feature Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Huma Qureshi, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiryouki Sanada and Tig Notaro. “I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army of the Dead universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation. It’s been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do,” Snyder said in a statement from Netflix.

Hatten will write the prequel as well as the anime series.

The prequel will be directed by Matthias Schweighofer, who also stars in Army of the Dead in a pivotal role. It will be produced by Snyder and Wesley Coller’s The Stone Quarry production along with Schweighofer and Dan Maag.

“It has already been a great pleasure to be part of this wonderful ensemble around Zack Synder – a fascinating project. I am happy that it is now being developed on so many different levels,” Schweighofer said.

The anime series, titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, will chronicle the origin story of Bautista’s character and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak.

Snyder will direct two episodes of the series, which will be showrun by Jay Oliva. Bautista, De la Reguera, Notaro, Hardwick and Purnell will be reprising their characters for the show.

Army of the Dead will release on Netflix in 2021.

