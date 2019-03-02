When They See Us teaser: Netflix series delves into the controversial Central Park Five case

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who is known for helming movies like Selma and A Wrinkle in Time, is now collaborating with streaming giant Netflix for a four-part limited series, When They See Us. The series is based on the true story of ‘Central Park Five’ case. A case in which five coloured teenagers were convicted of a rape they did not commit.

Advertising

Netflix launched the teaser recently and in one of the first sequences of the slightly over-a-minute clip, we see five young people looking terrified at the sound of an approaching cop.

Watch the teaser of When They See Us here:

We also hear the voice of presumably one of the mothers of the said teenagers, who can be heard saying, “You watch them grow and you start to think you did a good job, and then one night, you look away.” The voiceovers add that ominous tone to the already grim setting of the show.

The official synopsis of the teaser reads, “Based on a true story that gripped the country, When They See Us will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The four part limited series will focus on the five teenagers from Harlem — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. Beginning in the spring of 1989, when the teenagers were first questioned about the incident, the series will span 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.”

Advertising

The series stars Emmy Award Nominee Michael K. Williams, Academy Award Nominee Vera Farmiga, Emmy Award Winner John Leguizamo, Academy Award Nominee and Emmy Award Winner Felicity Huffman among others. It will start streaming on Netflix from May 31.