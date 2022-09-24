Netflix unveils teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, Huma Qureshi’s Monica O My Darling and 10 other titles at Tudum. Watch here

Streaming giant Netflix unveiled the teasers of some of its big-ticket shows and films on Saturday during its annual fan event Tudum. The Indian leg of the event was hosted by Zakir Khan and Prajakta Kohli. Among the shows and films whose teasers were unveiled were Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, Raj and DK’s Guns and Gulaabs, and Hansal Mehta’s Scoop, among many others.

Soup

The Abhishek Chaubey directorial dark comedy-drama is headlined by Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma. The first teaser of Soup has Konkona as Swathi Shetty who cooks up a mysterious plan and involves Bajpayee in it. What follows next is a series of murders. Bajpayee shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote, “⁦⁩@konkona and I have found ourselves in a #Soup and we couldn’t be more excited about it! 🍲 Soup, is coming soon only on @netflix_in!”

Monica O My Darling

The teaser of Monica O My Darling, starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Sikandar Kher in the lead roles, was also unveiled during Netflix’s annual fan event. The teaser has Huma performing cabaret at a restaurant. She is soon joined by Rajkummar. The dark comedy film is helmed by Vasan Bala. The official logline of the film reads, “How far would you go to make it big? Are you ready to face the good, the ugly and the extremely ugly on the way?”

Khufiya

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya is headlined by Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. The film presents the story of Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets. The teaser has Tabu, who plays a dual role of a lover and a spy in the film, giving a monologue which ends with a hint of a mystery.

Guns & Gulaabs

After many sneak peeks into the world of Raj and DK’s Guns and Gulaabs, the makers have finally unveiled the first teaser of the crime series. Rajkummar Rao-Dulquer Salmaan starrer Guns and Gulaabs is about “misfits of the world” and blends the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller. The teaser concludes with the words, “Everyone has a dark side, and sometimes it’s delicious.”

Class

An adaptation of hit Spanish series Elite, Class is set in a Delhi school. It stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Chintan Rachh, Naina Bhan, Chayan Chopra, Ciyawal, Anjali Sivarman, Madhyama Segal, Piyush Khati, Ayesha Kanga, Chandan Singh, Moses Koul and Zeyn Shaw.

Scoop

Inspired by the biographical book from journalist and crime reporter Jigna Vora, Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison, the Hansal Mehta series Scoop has actor Karishma Tanna in the lead role. It chronicles Jigna Vora’s experiences in jail after being accused of murder. “A journalist’s life takes a 360 because of the very system that made her who she is. Will she fight or will she concede?” reads the official logline of the series.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Ajay Singh’s heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga stars Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. It follows the story of a flight attendant and her business partner who plan to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. But, their heist goes wrong and turns into a hostage situation.

Kathal

This one is as bizarre as its title. The directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role and is based on “true-ish” events. It revolves around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (kathals) go missing and a young police officer named Mahima (Malhotra) is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself. Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav also star in Kathal.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale

For all those who were waiting to get a glimpse of the wedding of ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara, the wait will soon be over. The teaser of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, which is based on the star-studded wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, was released during Netflix’s annual fan event. Nayanthara and Shivan got married in a grand ceremony that took place on June 9.

CAT

Balwinder Singh Janjua’s directorial CAT has Randeep Hooda playing a police informant. “What happens when your love for a brother makes you go down a dark path you thought you had left behind. Watch the gripping tale of espionage in CAT, coming soon, only on Netflix!” reads the official description of the series.

Rana Naidu

Telugu actors Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati have come together for the Netflix show Rana Naidu. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma, the show is the adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan. It also stars Sushant Singh, Suchitra Pillai, Surveen Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi and Gaurav Chopra.

Qala

The Anvitaa Dutt directorial, stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee as a daughter-mother duo. It also marks the acting debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil. Set in the 1930s and late 1940s, Qala explores the tragic past of an eponymous singer. As per its official description, the film is a ‘heartbreaking story of a mother-daughter duo’. The official logline of the film reads, “A daughter and a mother’s love is sacred but complicated at the same time. How far will a daughter go to seek her matriarch’s love?”