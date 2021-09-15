Stranger Things, The Witcher, Money Heist, Red Notice: Netflix fan event Tudum has impressive line-up

Netflix on Wednesday released the official trailer of its upcoming global fan event named Tudum. The video features some of the biggest stars associated with various upcoming web shows and movies on the streaming platform. These include Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Álvaro Morte, Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, Idris Elba, Lilly Singh, Zack Snyder, Charlize Theron and more.

Tudum is scheduled to take place virtually on September 25. The event will have over 145 celebrities and creators from across the world presenting exclusive sneak peeks and first looks into their new projects encompassing 70 series, films and specials. Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton, La Casa De Papel, Cobra Kai. Movies like Red Notice, Extraction, Don’t Look Up, The Harder They Fall and The Old Guard are a part of Tudum’s lineup.

In the video, we do see a glimpse of Dwayne Johnson in Red Notice and Henry Cavill in The Witcher which only hints at bigger revelations during the main event. According to Netflix, the livestream event will get broadcast on its YouTube channel and other social media handles.

The streaming service has also promised special pre-shows highlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with some exciting anime content.