Netflix Tudum Global Fan Event Live Updates: Gear up for Money Heist, Stranger Things and more

Netflix's TUDUM, a special fan event, will announce comeback of several popular shows, exclusively streaming films and much more. (Photo: @Stranger_Things /Twitter, @lacasadepapel/Twitter)

The streaming platform Netflix is all set to host its first ever fan event titled Tudum. The event, which will stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel from 9:30 pm onwards, will announce over 70 series, films and specials. Over 145 stars and creators from across the globe will join the event to announce their returning shows, new shows and exclusive streaming films. The event, inspired from the sound that fans hear the moment they log in to Netflix, is the streaming platform’s way to honour the fans.

Netflix India is expected to make new announcements for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heermandi and Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika. Updates about Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, Kartik Aaryan’s next Dhamaka, are also expected to drop tonight. The India Spotlight section will be hosted by Radhika Apte.

Internationally, popular series and films such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist, Cobra Kai, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard will make new announcements. Celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Jonathan Bailey, Jason Bateman, Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Adam McKay, Adam Sandler, Lilly Singh, Zack Snyder, Song Kang, Charlize Theron and others are expected to attend the event.

The virtual livestream event begins at 9:30 pm. The event will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.