Saturday, September 25, 2021
Netflix Tudum Global Fan Event Live Updates: Gear up for Money Heist, Stranger Things and more

Netflix Tudum Global Fan Event Live Updates: During the global fan event of three hours, Netflix will announce over 70 series, films and specials.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 25, 2021 5:00:38 pm
netflix tudum eventNetflix's TUDUM, a special fan event, will announce comeback of several popular shows, exclusively streaming films and much more. (Photo: @Stranger_Things /Twitter, @lacasadepapel/Twitter)

The streaming platform Netflix is all set to host its first ever fan event titled Tudum. The event, which will stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel from 9:30 pm onwards, will announce over 70 series, films and specials. Over 145 stars and creators from across the globe will join the event to announce their returning shows, new shows and exclusive streaming films. The event, inspired from the sound that fans hear the moment they log in to Netflix, is the streaming platform’s way to honour the fans.

Netflix India is expected to make new announcements for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heermandi and Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika. Updates about Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, Kartik Aaryan’s next Dhamaka, are also expected to drop tonight. The India Spotlight section will be hosted by Radhika Apte.

Internationally, popular series and films such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist, Cobra Kai, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard will make new announcements. Celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Jonathan Bailey, Jason Bateman, Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Adam McKay, Adam Sandler, Lilly Singh, Zack Snyder, Song Kang, Charlize Theron and others are expected to attend the event.

The virtual livestream event begins at 9:30 pm. The event will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.

Live Blog

Follow all the LIVE UPDATES from TUDUM here:

17:00 (IST)25 Sep 2021
What fans can expect from next season of Bridgerton?

Bridgerton is all set to be back with its second season. During the Tudum event of Netflix, the writers will open up on what people can expect from Bridgerton season 2.

16:40 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Are you excited to watch Army of Thieves trailer?

Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves trailer will be released during Netflix's Tudum event.

There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with exciting anime content that will kick-off 5:30 pm on specific channels. TUDUM: India Spotlight will start from at 9.00 PM IST, 25 September 2021.

