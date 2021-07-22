scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Must Read

Extraction, Bridgerton, Bird Box: Netflix’s most watched TV shows and movies

Extraction, Bird Box and Bridgerton are Netflix’s biggest blockbusters. Here is a list of top 10 most watched TV shows and films on the streaming platform.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2021 3:35:15 pm
bridgerton, extraction, enola holmes, the witcher, netflixKeep in mind that the actual numbers may be much lower as the company counts anything more than two minutes as 'view'. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix has revealed the updated viewership figures for its movies and series. The streaming giant’s figures, shared by several publications, feature several surprises. Keep in mind that the actual numbers may be much lower as the company counts anything more than two minutes as ‘view’.

The list of films mostly contains crowd-pleasers, projects that would have made full use of the big screen. Chris Hemsworth’s action-thriller Extraction leads with 99 million views. It is followed by Sandra Bullock-starrer horror film Bird Box, Mark Wahlberg’s crime-action drama Spenser Confidential, and Ryan Reynolds’ 6 Underground with 89 mn, 85 mn and 83 mn views.

Murder Mystery, The Old Guard, Enola Homes and Project Power are also in the list. The new entrants are Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead (joint eighth position with Project Power) and Kevin Hart’s comedy-drama Fatherhood (tenth position).

Here is the full list:

1. Extraction: 99 mn views

2. Bird Box: 89 mn views

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

3. Spenser Confidential: 85 mn views

4. 6 Underground: 83 mn views

5. Murder Mystery: 83 mn views

6. The Old Guard: 78 mn views

7. Enola Holmes: 76 mn views

8. Project Power (tie): 75 mn views

8. Army of the Dead (tie): 75 mn views

10. Fatherhood: 74 mn views

In the list of TV shows, the first season of Bridgerton, an acclaimed period drama set in Regency-era London, leads the list with 82 million views. Henry Cavill-led epic fantasy show The Witcher is on second spot. The third season of Duffer Brothers’ 80s-set horror series Stranger Things, miniseries Tiger King and The Queen’s Gambit, DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth, and others follow.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Here’s the full list:

1. Bridgerton S1: 82 mn views

2. The Witcher S1: 76 mn views

3. Stranger Things Season 3: 64 mn views

4. Tiger King: 64 mn views

5. The Queen’s Gambit: 62 mn views

6. Sweet Tooth: 60 mn views

7. Emily in Paris: 58 mn views

8. Fate: The Winx Saga: 57 mn views

9. Shadow & Bone: 55 mn views

10. You S2: 54 mn views

How many of these shows and movies have you seen?

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Maanayata Dutt birthday cake cutting
Inside Maanayata Dutt’s birthday bash

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 22: Latest News

Advertisement