Extraction, Bridgerton, Bird Box: Netflix’s most watched TV shows and movies

Netflix has revealed the updated viewership figures for its movies and series. The streaming giant’s figures, shared by several publications, feature several surprises. Keep in mind that the actual numbers may be much lower as the company counts anything more than two minutes as ‘view’.

The list of films mostly contains crowd-pleasers, projects that would have made full use of the big screen. Chris Hemsworth’s action-thriller Extraction leads with 99 million views. It is followed by Sandra Bullock-starrer horror film Bird Box, Mark Wahlberg’s crime-action drama Spenser Confidential, and Ryan Reynolds’ 6 Underground with 89 mn, 85 mn and 83 mn views.

10. You S2 – 54M

Murder Mystery, The Old Guard, Enola Homes and Project Power are also in the list. The new entrants are Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead (joint eighth position with Project Power) and Kevin Hart’s comedy-drama Fatherhood (tenth position).

In the list of TV shows, the first season of Bridgerton, an acclaimed period drama set in Regency-era London, leads the list with 82 million views. Henry Cavill-led epic fantasy show The Witcher is on second spot. The third season of Duffer Brothers’ 80s-set horror series Stranger Things, miniseries Tiger King and The Queen’s Gambit, DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth, and others follow.

How many of these shows and movies have you seen?