K-drama to Bollywood trailers: What to expect from Netflix’s Tudum event

Netflix will be hosting Tudum, a global fan event set to provide fans with exclusives and first looks, on September 25. The event which brings some of the streaming platform’s biggest stars and creators from around the world will have something for everyone — from K-drama fans to Bollywood buffs, big Hollywood marquee names to anime aficionados. Here’s what you can expect from the event irrespective of the sort of content that’s your jam.

The Certified K-Content Stan

If you are a certified K-drama, your beloved K-pop star will be hosting a special programme that will give the first glimpse at all the exciting K-titles coming to Netflix — Hellbound, My Name and more. Stars like Song Kang and Jung Hae will also be there.

The Ultimate Anime Geek

The anime spotlight section will see N-Ko, Netflix’s very own Anime Vtuber, giving us a glimpse of Aggretsuko, Bright: Samurai Soul, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie, ULTRAMAN and other anime content.

The Bollywood Buff

Expect the first glimpse of Madhuri Dixit in Finding Anamika, along with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who will discuss his vision for his first-ever series, Heeramandi. The event will also give a sneak-peek into the thrilling world of Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya starring Tabu and Ali Fazal.

Netflix said in a statement, “This special Indian segment will be hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal… The trailer gives us a glimpse of the star-studded sneak-peek that includes Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tabu, Tovino Thomas, Kartik Aaryan, Raveena Tandon, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, and many more.”

The Adrenaline Junkie

See the Wild West in a new light with The Harder They Fall, get the first glimpse at Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, and go on an exciting heist with the crews of Red Notice and Army of Thieves.

Netflix-phile

For all Netflix addicts, there will be a glimpse of latest seasons of all your favorite shows: Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, La Casa De Papel, Emily in Paris, The Witcher, and a new show announcement too.

The Loyalist

In attendance will be Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Lily Collins and Alvaro Morte.