Monday, July 27, 2020
Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 3 to release in 2021

The Kissing Booth, a romantic comedy film series, is based on books by Beth Reekles.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Published: July 27, 2020 11:18:50 am
the kissing booth 3, kissing booth 3, joey king The Kissing Booth film series is based on books by Beth Reekles. (Photo: Netflix)

The third film in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth series will release in 2021, the streaming service announced on Sunday. The teen romantic comedy stars Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles. Directed by Vince Marcello, the movies are based on books by Beth Reekles.

Deadline reports that The Kissing Booth 3 has already finished filming. It was shot alongside The Kissing Booth 2.

The Kissing Booth is about two childhood friends Shelly Evans and Lee Flynn, whose bond is threatened by Shelly’s attraction towards Lee’s older brother Noah Flynn.

The official synopsis of The Kissing Booth 3 reads, “It’s the summer before Elle (Joey King) heads to college, and she has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney) is going. Which path will Elle choose?”

The Kissing Booth 2 did not enamour critics. It received a paltry 30 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes.

