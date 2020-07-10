Netflix’s The Crown to be extended to six seasons

The Crown’s season 6 will also be its final. (Photo: Netflix) The Crown’s season 6 will also be its final. (Photo: Netflix)

The Crown creator Peter Morgan and streaming platform Netflix have decided to extended the British royal drama to a sixth season that will take the series into the early 2000s. The Crown was originally planned for six seasons, but earlier this year Morgan revealed that he was planning to end the series with season five as that was the “perfect time and place to stop.”

In a Twitter thread on Thursday, Netflix said Morgan believed it was necessary to come up with a sixth season to do “justice to the richness and complexity of the story.”

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan said in a statement posted on Netflix’s official Twitter page.

The streaming giant confirmed that the sixth season will be the show’s final.

Produced by Sony-backed Left Bank Pictures, the series wrapped shooting on season four, in which Oscar winner Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II, in mid-March. The season is expected to air sometime later this year.

Season five will see actor Imelda Staunton replacing Colman as UK monarch Queen Elizabeth II, while Lesley Manville will take over the role of Princess Margaret from actor Helena Bonham Carter.

The first two seasons of The Crown featured Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. The trio was replaced by Colman, Tobias Menzies and Carter for the third season and fourth season.

