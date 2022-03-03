Netflix a target of ‘Money Heist’? Thieves stole props and equipment worth Rs 40 million from The Crown, Lupin’s sets

In a dramatic development, Netflix has recently been struck by heists as props and other items have been stolen from the sets of its productions, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The shows whose sets have been the scene of crime are The Crown and more ironically, Lupin, whose lead character Assane Diop (Omar Sy) is an expert thief himself.

In late last month (February 24), thieves had stolen expensive antique props used in the award-winning popular royal drama near Doncaster, England. As per Reuters, the props were worth $200,550.

Netflix had said in a statement, “We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

Now, Netflix has confirmed that the Paris set for Lupin was also a target of a full-fledged robbery a day later (February 25), and this time it was an even bigger loss for Netflix. As per AFP, as many as 20 thieves stole equipment worth $330,000. The THR report said that Sy was on the set during the robbery.

The total amount stole is worth more than Rs 40 million.

The streaming giant said in a statement, “There was an incident on 25th February whilst filming the upcoming season of Lupin. Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries.”

Lupin season 3 is currently in development. Season five of The Crown is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in November 2022.