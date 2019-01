Stranger Things season 3 to premiere on July 4

Netflix has announced that the third season of Stranger Things will premiere on July 4.

The streaming giant made the announcement via a clip which was posted on its official Twitter handle. A new poster of season three was also shared on the microblogging website.

Advertising

The video features footage from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from 1985, as well as a commercial for the Starcourt Shopping Mall and a computer screen forewarning something called “Program SilverCatFeeds”.

Live from WIYZ, it’s a Hawkins New Year’s Eve! https://t.co/GhaGjVyNse — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 1, 2019

Netflix previously teased fans with the names of the nine episodes of the new season: Suzie, Do You Copy?, The Mall Rats, The Case of the Missing Lifeguard, The Sauna Test, The Source, The Birthday, The Bite and The Battle of Starcourt.

Created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnappy, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.