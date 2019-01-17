Steve Carell to star in Netflix comedy series Space Force

Actor Steve Carell is set to star in Netflix’s new comedy series Space Force.

The series is inspired by US President Donald Trump’s idea for a space force as the sixth branch of the military.

The show has been co-created by Carell and his The Office showrunner Greg Daniels, the streaming giant said in a statement.

The official logline of the series read, “Workplace comedy centred around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services… Space Force.”

On Twitter, Netflix also shared a brief video teaser that set the scene for the upcoming show.

“On June 18, 2018, the federal government announced the creation of a 6th major division of the United States Armed Forces,” captions in the video.

“The goal of the new branch is ‘to defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks’… or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out,” it added.

In addition to headlining the show, Carell will also executive produce while Daniel will be the showrunner.

3 Arts’ Howard Klein, will also serve as executive producer.

Carell most recently featured in drug drama Beautiful Boy, alongside Timothee Chalamet, and Adam McKay’s political satire Vice. He will be next seen in Welcome to Marwen.