New on Netflix in August: Ghoul, Bhavesh Joshi, Beyond the Clouds and more

Streaming giant Netflix has a host of new titles for its Indian subscribers in August. Among Netflix original TV series, there is Ghoul, a horror show produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Phantom Films and famous horror producer Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions. There is also Ozark’s season 2 and a new series Insatiable.

Among original Netflix movies, Kristen Bell starrer Like Father tops the list. Bhavesh Joshi (also by Vikramaditya Motwane and Phantom Films) and Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds are other important movies to watch out for.

Ghoul: Starring Radhika Apte, Ghoul is the second Netflix Indian original series after Sacred Games. Here is the official synopsis, “From the makers of Insidious, Get Out and Udta Punjab – Ghoul is a chilling series about a prisoner who arrives at a remote military interrogation centre and turns the tables on his interrogators, exposing their most shameful secrets. You can fight the demons of this world but what about the ones that aren’t?” Ghoul debuts on August 24.

Like Father: A father-daughter bonding film, Like Father stars Kristen Bell as a woman who is dragged to an unplanned vacation with her estranged father. The official synopsis reads, “When a workaholic young executive (Kristen Bell), is left at the altar, she ends up on her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with the last person she ever expected: her estranged and equally workaholic father (Kelsey Grammer). The two depart as strangers, but over the course of a few adventures, a couple of umbrella-clad cocktails and a whole lot of soul-searching, they return with a renewed appreciation for family and life.” Like Father premieres August 3.

Bhavesh Joshi: This film stars Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead. The official synopsis reads, “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is an action film about a young man who wants to continue doing the right and challenge the wrong. And on this journey, he discovers that he’s destined to do bigger things, which will transform him from a common man into a Superhero.” It comes to Netflix on August 16.

Beyond the Clouds: Renowned Iranian filmmaker Majidi Majidi’s first India-set film stars Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. It begins streaming on Netflix on August 10.

Pride & Prejudice: Starring Keira Knightley as one of the most well-known heroines in literature, Elizabeth Bennet, Pride & Prejudice is a film adaptation of Jane Austen’s iconic 19th century novel. It will begin streaming on Netflix on August 4.

Iron Man: The film that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 2008’s Iron Man is coming on Netflix this August. It will begin streaming on August 1.

Ozark season 2: Jason Bateman starrer crime-thriller series, Ozark returns for a second season this August. It will debut on August 31.

Jason Bourne: The fifth installment in the action-thriller Bourne film series starring Matt Damon, Jason Bourne, will arrive on Netflix on August 17.

