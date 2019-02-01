Netflix’s Sex Education to return for a second season

Netflix’s popular British series Sex Education will return for a second season, the streaming giant confirmed on Friday. The second season will begin production this spring in the UK.

The principal cast members, including Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison, are all set to return.

The first season of Sex Education was a surprising hit for Netflix, with critics calling it heartfelt and wise. The series proved to be popular among audiences as well. It showed teenage sexual relationships with all their charm and awkwardness.

Sex Education received a 91% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregation site. The critical consensus reads, “Bawdy, heartfelt, and surprisingly wise, Sex Education is a raucous romp through a group of teenagers whose sexual misadventures are so thoughtfully rendered, adults could learn a thing or two from them.”

Creator Laurie Nunn shared, “The reception to series one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”