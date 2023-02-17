Class actor Cwaayal Singh hints something is brewing between Zeyn Shaw and fellow cast member: ‘Puri Mahabharat hai’

Netflix recently released Class, its Indian adaptation of the hit Spanish teen drama Elite. In a recent video posted by the streaming platform on YouTube, the show’s young cast spilled the tea on their dynamics with each other, and seemed to hint that something is brewing between at least some of them. Actors Madhyama Segal, Cwaayal Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Naina Bhan, Chayan Chopra, Moses Koul and Ayesha Kanga were present for the conversation.

In the quiz, conducted by influencer Kareema Barry, the young actors were asked to reveal their real-life crushes from among their fellow cast members. For Zeyn it was Chayan, for Chayan is was co-star Chintan, who was not present on the show. Moses chose Naina, while Madhyama, who plays the role of Saba in the show, wrote Zeyn and Anjali Sivaraman’s name. Cwaayal wrote Madhyama’s name and Ayesha chose Naina.

However, it was Naina’s answer that caught everyone’s attention. She wrote the names of all her female co-stars. Elaborating on why she did that, Naina said, “In high school shows, girls are always pitted against each other but all the chicks on the show are like super hot. We didn’t get a chance to be together on the show, so… So, I hope one of this happens for me.”

The show got even more interesting when Kareema engaged the actors in a round of Kill, Marry, Hook-up. While everyone wrote different names, this segment started a conversation between Zeyn and Ayesha, whose off-screen chemistry caught everyone’s attention. Answering the question, Zayn wrote on his slate, “Kill Naina, marry Maddy (Madhyama) and hook up with Ayesha.” Ayesha had an instant reaction to his picks. She said, “I think it was the other way around, Zeyn!”

Kareema also asked if there is any history here, to which Cwaayal said, “Puri Mahabharat hai (It’s an epic).” Zeyn changed his answer to, “Kill Naina, marry Ayesha and hook with with Maddy.” Class debuted earlier this month.