scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

Class actor Cwaayal Singh hints something is brewing between Zeyn Shaw and fellow cast member: ‘Puri Mahabharat hai’

In a new video, the cast of the Netflix series Class played a round of Kill, Marry, Hook-up, and also spoke about each other's real-life crushes and off-screen equations.

ClassThe cast of Netflix web series Class came together for a special promotional video.
Listen to this article
Class actor Cwaayal Singh hints something is brewing between Zeyn Shaw and fellow cast member: ‘Puri Mahabharat hai’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Netflix recently released Class, its Indian adaptation of the hit Spanish teen drama Elite. In a recent video posted by the streaming platform on YouTube, the show’s young cast spilled the tea on their dynamics with each other, and seemed to hint that something is brewing between at least some of them. Actors Madhyama Segal, Cwaayal Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Naina Bhan, Chayan Chopra, Moses Koul and Ayesha Kanga were present for the conversation.

In the quiz, conducted by influencer Kareema Barry, the young actors were asked to reveal their real-life crushes from among their fellow cast members. For Zeyn it was Chayan, for Chayan is was co-star Chintan, who was not present on the show. Moses chose Naina, while Madhyama, who plays the role of Saba in the show, wrote Zeyn and Anjali Sivaraman’s name. Cwaayal wrote Madhyama’s name and Ayesha chose Naina.

Also read |Class review: Netflix India’s scandalously entertaining remake of Élite is top-tier guilty pleasure

However, it was Naina’s answer that caught everyone’s attention. She wrote the names of all her female co-stars. Elaborating on why she did that, Naina said, “In high school shows, girls are always pitted against each other but all the chicks on the show are like super hot. We didn’t get a chance to be together on the show, so… So, I hope one of this happens for me.”

The show got even more interesting when Kareema engaged the actors in a round of Kill, Marry, Hook-up. While everyone wrote different names, this segment started a conversation between Zeyn and Ayesha, whose off-screen chemistry caught everyone’s attention. Answering the question, Zayn wrote on his slate, “Kill Naina, marry Maddy (Madhyama) and hook up with Ayesha.” Ayesha had an instant reaction to his picks. She said, “I think it was the other way around, Zeyn!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...

Kareema also asked if there is any history here, to which Cwaayal said, “Puri Mahabharat hai (It’s an epic).” Zeyn changed his answer to, “Kill Naina, marry Ayesha and hook with with Maddy.” Class debuted earlier this month.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 19:22 IST
Next Story

Eknath Shinde faction recognised as real Shiv Sena, gets ‘bow & arrow’ poll symbol

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya photos
Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s Hindu wedding was a grand affair
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close