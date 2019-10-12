Netflix working on sequel to Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery

Netflix is reportedly moving ahead with a sequel to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-starrer comedy thriller Murder Mystery.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer is in discussions with original scribe James Vanderbilt to return and write the script for the sequel.

The film, which premiered on Netflix in June this year, featured Sandler and Aniston as a couple who are caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire’s yacht.

Despite lukewarm reviews, the Kyle Newacheck-directed movie was watched by over 30 million subscribers within the first three days of its premiere, the streamer had said.

The streamer expects Sandler and Aniston to return for the sequel, though no deal has been signed with either of the actors as of now.