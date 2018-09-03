New on Netflix this month: Maniac, Fantastic Beasts, Hold the Dark and more

Don’t miss these TV shows and movies on Netflix this month. Don’t miss these TV shows and movies on Netflix this month.

This month will see the debut of many TV shows and movies on streaming service Netflix, both original and otherwise.

Maniac: Two strangers find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry. Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, begins streaming on September 21.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The first film in Fantastic Beasts series and ninth film in the Wizarding World franchise, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them takes place in a different time and place than Harry Potter, not to mention it features new characters and a new dark lord. Before the sequel comes out later this year, refresh your memory with this one. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them debuts on Netflix on September 7.

The Good Cop: When he’s not solving murders, a pathologically honest detective tries to keep an eye on his crooked and kindhearted dad. This Netflix show is based on an Israeli show of the same name. It arrives on September 21.

Hold the Dark: Summoned to a remote Alaskan village to search for wolves that took a local boy, a naturalist soon finds himself caught in a harrowing mystery. Hold the Dark, starring Jeffrey Wright, Alexander Skarsgård and James Badge Dale, arrives on Netflix on September 28.

Quantico season 3: The Priyanka Chopra show’s swansong can be watched on Netflix this month. ABC’s Quantico’s season 3 is already available on Netflix. It debuted on September 2.

50 First Dates: By no means a well-received movie (just like almost every Adam Sandler movie), 50 First Dates has become a cult hit. If you have not seen this soppy love story, or you have seen it and want to watch it again, you can catch it on Netflix on September 30.

Friends with Benefits: A love story starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, Friends with Benefits will be available on Netflix from September 30.

Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz: An Onir directorial, Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz stars Geetanjali Thapa and Zain Khan Durrani. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Taj Mahal: This French film is about a girl who is left alone in a room in Mumbai’s Taj hotel during Mumbai attacks. There is no specific release date yet.

Stardust: Based on Neil Gaiman’s fantasy novel, Stardust is directed by Matthew Vaughn. It stars two actors who later played comic-book superheroes – Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Henry Cavill (Superman). Stardust comes to Netflix on September 9.

