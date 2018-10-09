Netflix announces original series Selection Day

Netflix Originial Selection Day to star Ratna Pathak Shah and Mahesh Majrekar.

Netflix on Tuesday announced yet another original series titled Selection Day. Based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name, Selection Day is a coming-of-age drama about two brothers who are raised by their strict, obsessive father to be star cricket players in India. It’s a moving story about ambition, love, acceptance and finding your own path.

The series stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Tailang and introduces newcomers Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad as brothers Radha and Manju Kumar.

“We are excited to share this joyous and emotional coming of age story with India and the world. Selection Day is an amazing opportunity to expand our array of programming after the exciting debuts of Sacred Games and Ghoul,” said Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals, Netflix.

Actor Anil Kapoor, who will be co-producing the show, said, “With Selection Day, Netflix is once again bringing Indian talent onto the world stage. India is a land rich with stories and we can now share these across the globe. I can’t think of a better way of bringing people together.”

Produced by Seven Stories Ltd and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, Selection Day will launch globally on December 28, 2018.

