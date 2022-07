Stranger Things sets new viewing milestones, becomes second Netflix original series to cross 1 billion streaming hours

The latest season of Netflix Inc’s Stranger Things has pushed total viewership for the series to more than 1.15 billion hours, the streaming service said on Tuesday.

The science-fiction drama starring Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown has become the most popular English-language series on Netflix. The only other Netflix show to cross 1 billion viewing hours is South Korean drama Squid Game.

Stranger Things also hit #1 on Netflix’s Top 10 lists in 91 countries, a first for an English-language TV series, the company said.

The show’s fourth season concluded with the final two episodes released last week, briefly crashing the Netflix app as fans rushed to view it. The series debuted in 2016.

Meanwhile, the fourth season has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Indianexpress.com’s Mimansa Shekhar in her review wrote, “Stranger Things 4 is obviously the biggest season of the show till date. With a huge canvas on a grand scale, spread across locations and some incredible visual effects, it doesn’t let you down. The makers don’t deviate from its core horror element. A story about friendships, love, longing, reunions, finding your strength and coming of age has once again been dealt with near perfection by its writers. You’ll feel for every character, cheer for your favourites, shed tears for some too.”