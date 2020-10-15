scorecardresearch
Netflix reveals first look of Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao-starrer The White Tiger

The first stills from Netflix's The White Tiger pictures show the characters played by Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | October 15, 2020 9:23:42 pm
The White Tiger , white tiger, white tiger netflix, priyanka chopraThe White Tiger comes to Netflix in December. (Photo: Netflix)

Streaming giant Netflix has released the first stills of The White Tiger, the upcoming adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga.

The four pictures show the characters played by Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, known for award-winning movies like Chop Shop and At Any Price, has written and directed the film. Judging by the director’s credentials, the adaptation is in very capable hands.

The White Tiger, published in 2008, revolves around the character of Balram Halwai, a native of Laxmangarh village, who rises from his humble background to become a successful entrepreneur. He becomes the driver of a rich Delhi Man, and later murders him. The story deals with topics as varied as globalisation, social and economic mobility, caste oppression, morality and so on.

While Adarsh Gourav plays Balram Halwai, Rajkummar Rao will be seen as Balram’s unfortunate employer Ashok. Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, plays Ashok’s wife.

The White Tiger comes to Netflix in December.

