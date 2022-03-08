Netflix reveals first look of women-led shows Masaba Masaba 2, Mai, She 2 on International Women’s Day. See pics

To make this International Women’s Day special for their subscribers, streaming giant Netflix, under their campaign ‘#HerKahaniHaiZaruri’, has revealed the first look of the principal female cast of their upcoming shows and films, Mai, Qala, Thar, Masaba Masaba 2, She season 2 and Kathal. However, the release dates of the upcoming films and web series are yet to be announced.

First, we got to see a glimpse of Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee from Anvitaa Dutt directorial Qala. The description of the film read, “Relationships find new depths in #Qala. @tripti_dimri23 and @swastika24 star in this in this hauntingly beautiful tale about a daughter who yearns for her mother’s love. Coming soon on Netflix!”

Next, we were offered a glimpse of the female leads — Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mukti Mohan, of revenge drama, Thar. The film has Anil Kapoor pitted against his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The caption of Fatima and Mukti’s photos read, “There’s more to people and places than what meets the eye. But right now, it’s all eyes on @fattysanashaikh and @thisIsmukti as they get ready to take the desert by the storm in #Thar. Coming soon on Netflix!”

A few moments later, Sakshi Tanwar’s first look from her upcoming web series, Mai was also revealed. Along with her, her co-actors Raima Sen and Wamiqa Gabbi were also introduced to the audience. Describing the series, which is produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, the OTT giant wrote, “#SakshiTanwar is back to rule our screens alongside @GabbiWamiqa and @raimasen! #Mai is the story of how far a mother will go to care for the ones she loves. Arriving soon on Netflix.”

Masaba Gupta looks unrecognisable in her first look from the second season of her web series, Masaba Masaba. She sits on a throne in her princess avatar. Neena Gupta sits comfortably in a casual avatar in the new photo shared by Netflix. Lastly, we also see Aaditi Pohankar as her character Bhumika from Imtiaz Ali’s She season two.

Earlier in the day, Netflix had also announced Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut in its thriller titled Heart of Stone. The movie also features Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan.