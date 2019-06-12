Russian Doll renewed by Netflix for second season

American comedy-drama series Russian Doll, starring Natasha Lyonne in the lead role, has been renewed for a second season.

The new season will have eight episodes.

In the show, Lyonne plays Nadia Vulvokov, a software engineer who is in New York City to attend a party as the guest of honour but soon realises that she cannot escape it as she is caught in an endless loop of dying and returning to the same moment.

Lyonne, who co-created the show with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, announced the show’s renewal at the CODE Conference in Arizona, reported Variety.

The first season of the show, which premiered on February 1, 2019, was critically-acclaimed.