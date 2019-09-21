Netflix renews GLOW for fourth and final season

GLOW, starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron, has been renewed by Netflix for a fourth and final season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final season of the wrestling comedy will have 10 episodes.

GLOW is set in 1985 Hollywood and was inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling syndicated series of the 1980s.

It tells the fictional story of Brie’s Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actor who finds herself in an upstart women’s wrestling circuit.

Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch will return as showrunners, writers and executive producers to finish the series.

Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann and Mark Burley also serve as executive producers.

The third season of GLOW premiered on the streaming platform in August.