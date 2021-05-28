Netflix releases new teaser of Ray, gives a glimpse of its four stories

Netflix’s upcoming anthology, based on Satyajit Ray’s stories, is set to stream from June 25. The streaming giant on Friday released a new teaser giving a glimpse of the stellar star cast, and titles of the short films. Ray features Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan among others.

The four dramatic stories would be based on love, lust, betrayal and truth, tied together by the visionary writing of Ray. It would also explore the vulnerabilities and multiple shades of the characters. The anthology has been helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala.

Sharing the new Ray teaser, Netflix India captioned the video, “Great actors, amazing directors and unique stories from a legendary writer! BRB, pinching ourselves to see if this is actually real 🤯 #Ray, premieres June 25!.”

While Ali Fazal’s short is titled ‘Forget Me Not’. Kay Kay Menon transforms himself for ‘Bahrupiya’. Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao will star in ‘Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa’ while Harshvarrdhan Kapoor’s film is called ‘Spotlight’.

The other cast in the anthology include Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

2021 is the centenary year of Satyajit Ray. Celebrated for his iconic cinema, the auteur is also the creator of the iconic Feluda series. He is celebrated for writing some of the best short stories India has ever seen. Vastly varying in genre and style, these stories are full of thrills, twists and turns with a strong emotional core keeping you completely hooked till the end.

Ray was announced along with 40 other titles by Netflix earlier this year during the What’s Next India event. Other projects unveiled included films and shows like Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s Haseen Dilruba, Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika, R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla’s Decoupled and season 2 of series like Masaba Masaba, Delhi Crime and The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.