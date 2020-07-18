Netflix releases list of top 10 most-watched films, The Old Guard ranks sixth

The Old Guard has been a hit with the audiences. (Photo: Netflix) The Old Guard has been a hit with the audiences. (Photo: Netflix)

Charlize Theron starrer action thriller The Old Guard has become one of the most-watched movies ever on Netflix, as per Deadline. In a list of top 10 films that have been streamed by the most number of subscribers, the Gina Prince-Bythewood directorial secured the sixth spot with a projected 72 million views.

Chris Hemsworth starrer actioner Extraction is at the top position with 99 million views. Sandra Bullock starrer horror thriller Bird Box is the runner-up. Spenser Confidential, an action-comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke, is at the third position. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Triple Frontier, The Platform are some other notable films that made it to top 10.

Here is the full list:

1. Extraction – 99 million views

Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary hired to rescue the son of an Indian drug lord in Extraction. (Photo: Netflix) Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary hired to rescue the son of an Indian drug lord in Extraction. (Photo: Netflix)

2. Bird Box – 89 million views

Sandra Bullock in a still from Birdbox. (Photo: Netflix) Sandra Bullock in a still from Birdbox. (Photo: Netflix)

3. Spenser Confidential – 85 million views

Mark Wahlberg in a still from Spenser Confidential. (Photo: Netflix) Mark Wahlberg in a still from Spenser Confidential. (Photo: Netflix)

4. 6 Underground – 83 million views

Ryan Reynolds in 6 Underground. (Photo: Netflix) Ryan Reynolds in 6 Underground. (Photo: Netflix)

5. Murder Mystery – 83 million views

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery. (Photo: Netflix) Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery. (Photo: Netflix)

6. The Old Guard – 72 million views

The Old Guard started streaming on July 10. (Photo: Netflix) The Old Guard started streaming on July 10. (Photo: Netflix)

7. The Irishman – 64 million views

The Irishman started streaming on Netflix from November 28 onwards. (Photo: Netflix) The Irishman started streaming on Netflix from November 28 onwards. (Photo: Netflix)

8. Triple Frontier – 63 million views

Ben Affleck in a still from Triple Frontier. (Photo: Netflix) Ben Affleck in a still from Triple Frontier. (Photo: Netflix)

9. The Wrong Missy – 59 million views

A still from The Wrong Missy. (Photo: Netflix) A still from The Wrong Missy. (Photo: Netflix)

10. The Platform – 56 million views

A still from The Platform. (Photo: Netflix) A still from The Platform. (Photo: Netflix)

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave The Old Guard 3 stars. She wrote in her review, “The Old Guard feels different from the standard superhero cookie-cutter dross is that it adds a dollop of queerness to the proceedings. Two of the ‘immortals’ are Joe and Nicky a couple of guys who met each other during the Crusades, and have been together since. They are jokey and tender with each other, and no less the men for it. And the third, Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) who looks more like a professor than a member of a superhero group, uses his brain as much as brawn.”

The Old Guard began streaming on July 10.

